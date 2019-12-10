Join Veterans Memorial Railroad Inc., for “Christmas in the Park 2019 – After the Hurricane,” an exciting and beautiful train ride around one mile of track in Veterans Memorial Park, in Bristol.
Although Hurricane Michael did extensive damage to the Park, the track has been fully restored and two trains will be ready for passengers on Dec. 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, departing Tom Keenan Depot, 6-10 p.m. EST.
It has been a challenge to all of the railroad volunteers, as well as county employees and Florida Correctional Institute work crews, who have contributed to the massive cleanup of the Park for this major fundraising event for the railroad. Most of the props which supported the scenes were destroyed by the Hurricane.
Passengers will enjoy the beautiful life-size holiday scenes, including Santa’s Village, Polar Bear Mountain, Elsa and the Castle, and many others, as well as a live Nativity. Thousands of lights will greet you as you listen to Christmas music on the train.
Tickets may be purchased online at veteransmemorialrailroad.org or at the gate. Tickets per ride: $10 per person. Children 2 and under ride for free. The steam train is unavailable this event.
All funds received are allocated for maintenance of the track, trains and accessories required for the VMRR events. Veterans Memorial Railroad Inc., is a Not for Profit 501c(3) organization. For additional information, call 850-643-6646 or visit our web site: veteransmemorialrailroad.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.