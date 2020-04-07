Jackson County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests was at three percent as of Monday at 2 p.m., when Jackson County Health Department Administrator Sandy Martin updated Jackson County Commissioners with some local and state totals related to the pandemic.
The local rate is running much lower than the state’s overall, which had risen from 11 percent last week to 12 percent as of Monday.
Martin said continued and ramped-up diligence on the part of locals is the only way to keep that rate low and lower it further. See more on that plea in a related story.
So far, three residents of Florida and one from out-of-state that were swabbed for sample collections in Jackson County have tested positive.
Jackson County had collected samples from 125 people as of meeting time Monday, with 120 negative for COVID-19, the four positives, and one pending results. The collection points are physicians’ offices, Jackson Hospital and its QuickCare facility, the health department, and PanCare. That last entity can test 40 people a day, but is averaging about 15. Martin said the local health care community has the capacity to meet the needs of those who qualify for testing, and that coordinated efforts are continuing to keep the public as safe, healthy and tended as possible.
Martin said the health department is checking with long-term care facilities at least every other day and working with health care partners to coordinate testing. The Jackson County Emergency Management team is working with the health department to bring in and distribute supplies like personal protective equipment and test kits. The health department is also keeping close communication with the school system, colleges, the county jail, the sheriff. local businesses and other key entities to provide guidance.
Health officials are also engaged in contact tracing – identifying and interviewing close contacts of positive-tested individuals, isolating and testing where appropriate. New CDC guidelines include surveying known contacts made as early as 48 hours prior to symptom onset in the positive individual.
Martin also said all possible is being done to protect the fron-tline health care professionals as they care for the community, and she also talked about what everyone can do to protect themselves and others.
“We have worked diligently to protect our front-line staff – healthcare staff – to ensure they have the proper PPE to perform their duties safely,” Martin said.
“Our other front-line staff (include) employees of essential businesses. It is everyone’s responsibility to protect them, keep them healthy so those businesses can remain open.”
There were 13,324 positive cases in the state as of that morning, but as of 4 p.m. CST that day, the number had risen to 13,629. The count is reported twice a day.
Martin updated commissioners on the local bed capacity, saying it is currently adequate based on the numbers.
Jackson Hospital has 100 beds and is about half full now. It has seven ICU beds, 19 critical-care spots, and eight negative pressure rooms where contaminated air cannot escape the space. The hospital has 29 ventilators now, up from 18 at the last previous count, and more are being sought. There’s enough hydroxychloroquine for 100 patients. The drug, most commonly used to treat malaria, is being considered as a potential treatment option for COVID-19.
Officials are also working with the owners of the old 25-bed Campbellton-Graceville Hospital as a possible alternate care site, and there are two other sites under consideration as alternates. Martin did not name those in her report.
