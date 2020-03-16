Jackson County Senior Citizens on Monday announced that, due to recent public health concerns regarding the Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19), a new procedure has been implemented for applicants to its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps income-eligible households meet the costs of home heating and cooling.
Until further notice, consumers must call one of the Jackson County Senior Citizens offices to get a list of documents required to apply for utilities assistance:
-Graceville office: 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774
-Marianna office: 850-482-5028 or 850-482-4914.
Information can be sent by fax, email, or mail. Once the required documents are gathered, further instructions will be given.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.