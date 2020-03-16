Jackson County Senior Citizens on Monday announced that, due to recent public health concerns regarding the Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19), a new procedure has been implemented for applicants to its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps income-eligible households meet the costs of home heating and cooling.

Until further notice, consumers must call one of the Jackson County Senior Citizens offices to get a list of documents required to apply for utilities assistance:

-Graceville office: 850-263-4650 or 850-263-2774

-Marianna office: 850-482-5028 or 850-482-4914.

Information can be sent by fax, email, or mail. Once the required documents are gathered, further instructions will be given.

