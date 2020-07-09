Six-term Florida legislator and former Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixson died Wednesday morning at the age of 98.
Mixson had adopted Jackson County as his home ground as a young adult, when he’d moved here from his native Alabama home and embraced the local community as his own. He married a local girl with deep roots in Jackson County’s history. His bride was Margie Grace: The town of Graceville was named for her forebears.
Margie Mixson spoke briefly with the Floridan Thursday morning.
“He was wonderful; he was my sweetheart for 75 years,” she said. “It was a wonderful, happy marriage. We loved each other dearly. I know I’ll never stop missing him, and I hope to see him again, one day, in heaven.”
The two met when she was 14 and he was 19. He had graduated high school by then and was off to the Navy soon after. They kept up a courtship by correspondence for the endurance of his military term, which included service in World War II.
“We wrote letters back and forth several times a week,” she recalled. They married in 1947, the year he graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in business. They moved to Campbellton, where they bought a small farm and eventually expanded it to some 2,000 acres focused on peanuts, grain and cattle.
As his future turned to politics, she put her hand in his as a supportive partner in that long journey as well.
“All I wanted was for him to be happy, so I did whatever I could to help him,” she said.
His success in that field would begin in 1967, when he was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives. Mixson had served a decade in the House when, in his sixth consecutive term there, gubernatorial candidate Bob Graham selected him as his running mate. The two would win that bid for office, and served together in their respective roles from Jan. 1979 to Jan. 1987. Mixson also served as Graham’s Secretary of Commerce. Mixson had also served a role in politics for President Jimmy Carter, appointed by him as a special ambassador to Ecuador in 1979.
And for three days that last year with Graham, Lt. Gov. Mixson stood in as governor when Graham necessarily stepped from that high office to be sworn in as a newly elected U.S. Senator. That three-day term of service as the transitional figure ahead of Bob Martinez taking office would assure him a place in the annals of history as the governor with the shortest term on record. And, 27 years later, it would also be further cemented in the formal renaming of a local road. In 2014, the Florida Senate designated State Road 73 north as Governor Mixson Highway.
It stretches from Calhoun County and extends through Jackson County to U.S. 231 near the Florida-Alabama line. It’s known as Jefferson Street in Marianna, CR 167 in the unincorporated areas of Jackson County, and Florida calls it State Road 73.
The gesture was meant to recognize Mixson’s career-long advocacy of the farm community by naming a designated farm-to-market artery in his honor. Once he moved to Florida, Mixson put his hand and mind to work for his adopted state and he has often been referred to as Florida’s “favorite son.”
He also tapped into the talents here, including the steak-smoking abilities of Jackson County man Amos Morris. The contemporaries became and remained close friends over the years, and Morris was his go-to steak chef when it was time to plan a meal for many of his area events.
Mixson was here for that 2014 road-naming ceremony, and spoke briefly, saying he was honored by it.
“They must have known all about me and where I lived,” Mixson said at the time in an interview with the Floridan. “I took that road many many times, going to the farm, going fishing, and going to the beach. If I left the house, I was going to be on that road pretty soon. I appreciated the thought,” he said of the plan to name the road after him.
“I had no idea it was being proposed until it happened. It was a real thrill. They picked the right road, if they were going to name one after me. I think the system of farm-to-market roads is so important. I reckon that to be equivalent to the advance of electricity because these are the roads that connect producers to the markets in town.”
Mixson also said at that time that he was the only “true dirt farmer” in the legislature during his six-year term. His roots in agriculture and his childhood years in the pre-WWII Depression would inform and serve him well during those years.
“We were peanut farmers, and it took a lot of man hours to harvest peanuts,” Mixson said in the 2014 interview. “My dad and I bought the first peanut combine, that I know of, that came to Jackson County. An old banker in Marianna told me that he had furnished (loans to) as many as 27 families who had been plowing mules. With the combine, it took three or four farm families to do what it had taken 27 families to do.”
Mixson said at the time that, as he watched technology like the peanut combine progress, he became inspired to help Florida families benefit from the advances.
“That’s why I ran for the legislature; men were coming in from service who had more skills and need better jobs to compete in the new technology,” Mixson said. “As lieutenant governor and Secretary of Commerce, I could show you thousands of jobs we recruited and roads that were built for new industry in trying to build new jobs.” One of those was Highway 73.
“I made it my goal to help the urban guys understand how important ag was and why we needed those roads. They took us out of the mud and into the market. Agriculture was in the top two or three job-producers, and in the economy. Florida agriculture is specialized, and there’s so much you have to see after if you’re going to have a healthy agriculture base. It has to be cultivated and understood. My job was to tell the urban guys what had to be done to make that happen.”
“It just fit so well,” he said in 2014. “If they were going to name anything for me, it ought to have something to do with bringing agriculture out of the dark ages. I’m old enough to have plowed mules in Coffee County (Alabama), but I joined the mechanized age as soon as I could.”
Bill Stanton and Mixson met in 1971, when Mixson was still a Senator and when Stanton managed the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. The two, along with community icons like Amos Morris and Charlie Brown, worked together on local projects from that point forward and became close friends. Stanton said Mixson never stopped working for Jackson County, behind the scenes always, even after he stepped out of titled public service. He kept that commitment well on into his 90s, Stanton said, until his health declined to the point it wasn’t possible.
Stanton last talked with Mixson in June, on Mixson’s birthday.
“He was very weak, but I had the privilege of telling him I love him, and he said the same back to me,” Stanton recalled of their last treasured conversation. “He was clearly my political mentor and by far one of the greatest legislators this state has ever seen. He continued to give back and made ways to help Jackson County in particular. He did that all the way to the present day times.”
Mixson also mentored nephew Jason Shoaf, sharing his wisdom in the political arena. Shoaf is currently a seated state District 7 Representative from Port St. Joe and serves Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor, parts of Leon and Wakulla counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.