Grand Ridge officials had to postpone the town’s holiday parade and festival Friday, on reports that weather was expected to deteriorate that afternoon.
The event has been rescheduled for next Friday, Dec. 20, with the parade set for 4 p.m. and the festival to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.