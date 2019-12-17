Holiday festivities continue in Jackson County, last weekend filled with community parties and parades to celebrate the season.
The Town of Sneads laid out a party on the lawn outside city hall Saturday night, following their Christmas parade.
Just north of town, on River Road, a group of vintage camper enthusiasts, already settled in tor a Christmas camp out at Three Rivers State Park, held the club’s traditional open house celebration on Friday.
With foggy, rainy and threatening weather rolling in that day, Grand Ridge postponed its holiday celebration, resetting its parade and subsequent community party for Friday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. The Town of Greenwood was able to put on its open house celebration as planned that afternoon, finishing before the weather deteriorated significantly.
Further west, Cottondale held its parade Saturday morning and also hosted a get-together for children and Santa Claus.
Here are some scenes from the Friday and Saturday events across Jackson County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.