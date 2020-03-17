West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) has elected to temporarily close its office locations effective Monday, March 16 to help reduce potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus for employees and members.
Drive-thrus in the Bonifay and Graceville districts will remain open for payments. Members in the Sneads district can make cash payments in the drive-thrus at those offices in Bonifay and Graceville, as the Sneads drive-thru area is still in the restoration process because of damage done by Hurricane Michael.
Other payment options available to members include payments by phone using the automated system or speaking to a member services representative. Online payments can be made using the company’s website or the mobile apps available for Apple and Android devices. To access online payments for the first time, please call 800-342-7400 to get started.
Applications for new service may be completed online or by calling 800-342-7400 to set up an in-person appointment.
• To make payments online visit www.westflorida.coop
• Download the mobile apps for Apple or Android by shopping your app store or visiting our website
• To make payments using the automated phone system call 855-699-3322
• To speak to a member services representative or your local district office call 800-342-7400
Follow WFEC on Facebook or visit its website for future updates.
Chesapeake walk-in suspension includes Florida Public Utilities
At Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, of which Florida Public Utilities in Marianna is a member, officials announced Monday that all walk-in customer service would be suspended at the end of that business day.
“This suspension of walk-in traffic will continue until the COVID-19 risk has subsided,” officials said in a press release.
“The health, wellness and safety of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority,” said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the virus, and we recognize the uncertainty and personal impact this situation may have on our customers. We will continue to take additional steps as needed to help limit the spread of the virus in our communities, but we will keep our customers in mind as we make those decisions,” the release continued.
“For important customer information and updates on the Company’s coronavirus response, customers are encouraged to visit Chesapeake’s landing page at CHPKResponds.com. Chesapeake is taking several steps to assist its customers during the Covid-19 Pandemic. To minimize potential financial hardships, the Company’s regulated businesses are suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment fees until at least May 1, 2020. As a reminder to customers, the company provides alternate payment options such as pay by mail, online, over the phone and through various retail cash payment locations. Chesapeake’s subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU), offers special payment schedules for customers who need assistance paying their bill. In addition, FPU’s Budget Billing program allows customers to manage their monthly energy costs by averaging payments over a 12-month period.”
