As of 1 p.m. Thursday, approximately 5,800 West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) members were without power across its local four-county service area as a storm moved across the region. The majority of those are in Jackson and Calhoun counties, company officials reported in a press release.
“Line crews are battling the elements and working to make repairs as quickly but safely as possible in these conditions,” the release stated. “Approximately 2,800 members served by the Altha substation could experience lengthy outage times today. PowerSouth’s mobile substation is en route to assist in that area. We encourage those members to take the necessary steps to ensure their health and well-being until power can be restored.”
West Florida Electric members can monitor restoration efforts on the co-op’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/wfeca), website (westflorida.coop), mobile app and online outage map located on the website.
Customers can report outages, at 844-688-2431 (844-OUTAGE1).
