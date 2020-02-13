Madison Retherford and her dad, Joe Retherford, have just finished a big Valentine’s Day mural at the old peanut mill silo just off south Madison Street in Marianna.
It features two of the most romance-focused figures in all of cartoon land, and a bonus piece that might be said to illustrate the love-hate relationship between another famous cartoon duo.
The spray-paint artists say they expect to be working on another seasonal mural in a few weeks. Meanwhile, fans of their work can ride out to see these latest works that put Pepé Le Pew and his great love, Penelope, in the spotlight, along with Wile E. Coyote and his nemesis, the Road Runner.
