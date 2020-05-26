Chipola College music student Sarah Lynn White of Blountstown has been awarded the Winford E. Hasty Memorial Music Award for Outstanding Musicianship. White is a sophomore majoring in music education. White has been a member of the Chipola Show Choir, College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, and has performed in the Chipola Theatre. The Hasty Award is awarded to an outstanding sophomore music student showing outstanding accomplishment in academics, performance, talent improvement and ability, attitude and involvement in Fine Arts Programs.
White awarded Hasty Music Award
