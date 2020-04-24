The Jackson County School District recently announced the use of Wi-Fi on buses to provide internet hotspots throughout the county for students with limited or no internet access.
This service allows students to download, upload or work on assignments from teachers.
Buses will be located at the following locations and times starting Monday, April 27:
Bus 28
Alford Ball Park – Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon.
Compass Lake Clubhouse – Monday and Wednesday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
Campbellton Community Center – Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to noon.
Jacob City Hall – Tuesday and Friday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
Cypress Park – Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Bus 11
Greenwood Park – Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon.
Two Egg Store – Monday and Wednesday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
Sneads Ball Park – Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to noon.
El Bethel Assembly of God – Tuesday and Friday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
Shady Grove Methodist – Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
The scheduled will repeat weekly.
Students are reminded to follow all online safety procedures as outlined in the Acceptable Use Policy they signed at school.
School officials say distance learning will be a key component of instructional delivery until the end of school on May 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.