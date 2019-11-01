The Alford Community Center will be the venue for a Sunday buffet lunch benefit to help Paul and Missy Williams with expenses related to her medical condition. Both are former students of Peggy Mills, one of the organizers of the event, when she taught at Alford Elementary School. Both also went on to graduate from Cottondale High School.
“Hopefully, this will brighten Paul and Missy’s day and we know they desperately need our help,” Mills said in a press release promoting the event.
She went on to explain that Mrs. Williams has ocular melanoma, is between jobs, and that she and her husband have no insurance that applies to her care. Difficult circumstances arose quickly as her illness became known, Mills said.
“This happened in about a two to three week period,” she explained. “Because of the hurricane, they couldn’t say in their house and have no extra money to keep the health insurance going. They worked for many years with no medical problems and thought it would be okay for a couple of weeks until the new job started. Missy had already been hired for the next job and was supposed to start the next week, but then their world changed. They have already spent everything they had, plus taken out a loan to this point on doctors and a surgeon. Her left eye has been removed so far; next is having more tests done to see if and how far it has spread, and because it is melanoma, time is critical. Please come out and support this family in their time of need.”
The Sunday buffet meal is $10 a plate, and will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. It’s an eat-in or take-out affair. The menu includes baked turkey and homemade old fashion dressing, chicken and dumplings, baked ham, barbecue pork, shrimp Alfredo, macaroni and cheese, collards, bacon-marinated string beans, butter beans/peas, potato salad, corn, slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet desserts, tea, coffee, bottled water, etc.
Additionally, some cakes, pies, homemade candy and other items will be auctioned or sold. There will also be a special tree there, designed so that monetary donation can be clipped on branches.
