Local author Precious Ingram has opened the book on her personal life in and put some of those memories together in a volume she hopes will help other women and young girls along the way.
There’s much with which young people can relate, starting with her awkward, withdrawn pre-adolescent years of feeling like a misfit. She also reveals the culture shock she felt when she moved from the big city to the country, and talks of the year she and her family spent living in a tent after Hurricane Andrew forced them from their original home downstate with few resources for recovery.
Adulthood also had its challenges and some self-defeating choices in relationships.
It’s not a “tell-all” book naming parties who inflicted the suffering she survived, but it does offer an intimate sharing of how she emerged from its pain to become a victorious and self-respecting woman.
She also includes conversational notes with the higher power she believes is fundamental to the tasks of survival and victory in the face of life’s many challenges. She describes the work as a personal story of survival, faith and redemption in a process stretching from childhood to adulthood.
Ingram was one of the 13 participants in a recent special photo shoot undertaken by Monica White, the photographer who owns and founded Nspire Trinity Photography. Ingram said she felt she was one among a field of butterflies in that moment. That assurance of beauty was something she worked hard to find throughout life, on a journey she shares in her book and which she likens to the stages of a butterfly’s life.
It’s called “The Butterfly Who Survived,” and is available from Amazon and other online sellers.
