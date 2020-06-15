A crash last Saturday on Lakepoint Road near U.S. 231 in Jackson County left a 19-year-old female driver and her six young passengers seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities say the Chipley woman was driving a sedan northbound on Lakepoint Road when she failed to successfully negotiate a left curve. The car traveled onto the north shoulder and collided with a tree, then overturned onto its roof. It came to rest on the north shoulder, on its roof, facing northwest.
The children are also all of Chipley. Two of them are 10 years old, two are five years old, and the others are ages seven and 11.
