A Bristol woman accused of setting fire to a camper in Sneads while someone was inside it has been arrested on a charge of first degree arson, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller.
He reported in a press release that, early on Tuesday, Feb. 12, his officers responded to a residence in reference to a possible arson and, on investigating, determined that Arossa Griffin, 31, had been involved in a verbal altercation with the victim and then went to the residence while the victim was inside and set fire to the camper that the victim lived in.
The individual was alerted by the smoke and was able to extinguish the fire before the camper was completely engulfed. Griffin was later located by officers and brought in for questioning.
During the arrest of Griffin, officials say, she was found to be in possession of several hypodermic needles located on her person. The fluid inside the needles was field-tested and yielded “presumptive positive” results for the presence of methamphetamine, authorities say.
Griffin was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.
