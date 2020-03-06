A resident of Home Sweet Home, an assisted living facility in Washington County, died after being mauled by a pack of dogs earlier this week, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Agency officers responded to a 911 call about a dog attack just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found the victim severely injured on the side yard of an adjoining property.
EMS took the woman to a local hospital, where she later died of her injuries. She was not identified by authorities in Friday’s press release.
Officials say there is evidence indicating the five dogs responsible for the attack lived on the property of the group home. Washington County Animal Control has since removed them from the property.
“This investigation remains ongoing, and we are working diligently with the Department of Health and all other assisting agencies to ensure the future safety of the residents of this facility, as well as all other assisted living facilities within our county,” said HCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews.
