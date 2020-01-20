A 19-year-old Milton woman died in an Escambia County traffic crash last Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say Allanah Sharee Simmons was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital but died of her injuries. According to FHP, he was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Lander east on Detroit Boulevard, east of Kingfisher Way when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle “during adverse conditions on the roadway.”
The vehicle started spinning clockwise and traveled off the road onto the south shoulder, where it struck a boulder. The impact caused the vehicle to start spinning counter-clockwise and become wedged between the boulder it struck and another boulder on the side of the shoulder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.