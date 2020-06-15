A 33-year-old Tennessee woman was killed in a Holmes County traffic crash late last Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
In a press release, the agency reported that she was driving south on County Road 65, and ran the stop sign at JW Miller Road. A Holmes County deputy that had seen the occurrence tried to pull her SUV over, but the driver failed to stop, FHP reports. The officer lost sight of the SUV, but FHP reports that the driver of the SUV tried to make a sharp turn onto a trail in a wooded area.
The vehicle was traveling too fast to make the turn successfully and the SUV overturned, FHP reports. The driver was ejected as the vehicle was overturning, according to the agency. The SUV came to final rest on the east shoulder of CR 65, the agency reports.
The woman, of Rockwood City, Tennessee, was not identified in the report.
