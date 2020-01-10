A Marianna wreck on State Road 71, near Blue Springs Road, early Friday morning resulted in no injuries to either driver involved in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say it occurred around 7:05 a.m.
A 16-year-old female Marianna resident was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion northbound on SR 71, behind a 2018 Ford F250 truck driven by 22-year-old Starke resident Andrew Dean Smith.
Officials say Smith stopped for other traffic and that the juvenile driver “failed to observe” this. The front of the car struck the back of the truck. Both vehicles came to reset on the east shoulder facing north.
The FHP report indicated that the motorist at fault was cited for careless driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.