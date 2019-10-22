Kevin Yoder of the North Florida Inland Recovery Group addressed the Optimist Club of Marianna recently about ongoing efforts following Hurricane Michael.
Locally the group’s focus is on individuals and families. So far, 1,500 families have applied for assistance with the NFIRG. Of those, approximately 350 have seen significant repair. Twelve cases were closed last week as completed.
The group mainly deals with uninsured and under-insured property owners. They have begun an outreach to help people with mental and emotional needs through Project Hope. Counselors are volunteering their time to help those in need.
Yoder said that affordable housing is the most critical need at this point and probably will be for some time to come. Some 7,500 homes were completely destroyed or received major damage as a result of the storm, but the NFIRG is exploring creative ways to access funds and use them efficiently. They are also working to obtain a central location where all of their resources and personnel can be housed.
Additionally, Legal Services of Northwest Florida has an attorney assigned to Jackson County now to help people who might have been treated unfairly by an insurance company, contractor, etc.
Yoder has been the Pastor of Rivertown Community Church for 14 years and has been at the Marianna church for the past five years. The Optimist Club expressed appreciation for his work and that of the NFIRG as they assist those in need.
