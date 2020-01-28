The Zerbini Family Circus is coming to Jackson County for a Feb. 28 show at the fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 90, near the county agriculture center.
County Commissioners agreed earlier this month to provide stand-by ambulance services for the event, listed as occurring 6-8 p.m. The circus operators will pay the county $100 an hour for ambulance support from 5-8 p.m.
No one could be reached at Zerbini that was able to specify which acts will perform under the big top, but the company’s Facebook page indicates some animal acts, including horses, camels and dogs, some aerial artists, balancing feats, juggling, magic, clowning, and more. Circus concessions will also be available.
The website indicates that, if purchased online, adult tickets are $12, tickets for kids are $5 through age 12, and free to infants up to 24 months. Family packs can be purchased for $24.99, for two adults and up to four kids.
Tickets at the gate are listed as $15 for adults and $8 for children.
The website indicates that a play zone for children will be open for an hour before the show starts, with events such as face-painting, a bounce house, pony rides and photo opportunities. Traditional circus food concessions will also be available. Seating is general admission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.