The old Campbellton-Graceville Hospital is being scrubbed, repaired where needed, and inspected these days, in the event that the now-empty facility is needed for patient overflow or other use as the nation and state respond to the spread of COVID-19 and the treatment of its victims.
Northwest Florida Community Hospital CEO Michael Kozar said the U.S. Corps of Engineers has had a representative here in the last couple of weeks looking it over.
Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NFCH) is a 59-bed healthcare facility that includes a 25-bed Critical Access hospital in Chipley, a 34-bed long term care facility, and several health clinics, including one on the campus of the old Campbellton-Graceville Hospital. NFCH has obtained all that property and plans to eventually re-open the shuttered hospital as a behavioral health care facility. That could happen before the end of this calendar year or later.
Meanwhile, it has been identified to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as a facility not in use as such assets are inventoried in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
“Myself and a representative from the Corps of Engineers have been going through the facility to see what would be needed to quickly open in the event it’s needed,” Kozar said Thursday. “I need to stress that no decision has been made on that. It would strictly come from AHCA. “
“They took some pictures, and we have been, in the last two weeks, doing a lot of clean-up there, and repairs are being made. We’re not doing big construction, but just making sure we have beds and that everything would be in order if it were needed. We’ve kept it maintained and outfitted with HVAC, and we’re testing generators, the sprinkler systems, etc., to make sure we’re set if we’re needed.”
“The big concern we’d have would be staffing it again, getting them there in the event that it’s necessary. Our position is that we’re here if we can help out hospitals in other parts of the state.”
In other NFHC-news related to COVID-19 response, Kozar said its clinics remain open and that patients already in the NFHC system can also access telehealth opportunities for certain health care assistance that does not necessitate coming into those physical facilities.
If you do go to a clinic, he said, its best to call ahead and schedule the visit and advise if you are having symptoms that match those associated with COVID-19. The company’s Express Clinic in Graceville can be reached at 263-0639. It is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The company provided the following information about the telehealth option and procedures regarding clinic visits:
Telehealth available through NFCH clinics
The Northwest Florida Community Hospital announced this week the option of telehealth in the clinics, Bailey Family Practice, Chipley Medical Group, Family Health Care of Chipley, Graceville Clinic, Vernon Clinic, and at NFCH Specialty Clinic offices of doctors John D. Byrd, David Taing, James C. Beggs, and Stephen Toner.
“NFCH along with their physicians and nurse practitioners offer our patients the opportunity to use 'YOUR DOC 2U' Telehealth Solutions,” NFCH said in a press release. “In these uncertain times it would be reassuring to conduct a visit from the comfort of your own home. The use of telehealth enables you to stay safe and healthy as our country fights COVID-19."
“Your DOC 2U” allows you to see your provider by following a few steps on your iPhone, Android, laptop, PC, or tablet.
The providers aren’t able to conduct all visits using telemedicine, however it does work well for simple complaints, routine follow up, and prescription refills. At this time, the patient must be an established patient to use the telehealth service.
When calling to schedule your telehealth e-visit, contact your provider to request an invitation from “YOUR DOC 2U” by providing your email address. Once you request a telehealth e-visit the provider will send you an invitation to the “YOUR DOC 2U” portal. Complete the registration process by following the directions in the email. Notify the clinic and schedule the time for your telehealth e-visit. At the time of your visit, login to your account using the login portal. Accept and click “Patient Join” you will then be connected to your healthcare provider.
NFHC clinics are still open for those patients requiring a face-to-face visit, but call the office before coming inside for directions from your healthcare provider.
If you’re a patient with a smart phone and do not have an active email address you may have a telehealth visit through Facetime during this pandemic.
