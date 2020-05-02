Alex Bernard McKinnie has announced his candidacy for Jackson County District 1 Commissioner. He is a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County, and the son of Shira Sr. and the late Chelcie McKinnie of Campbellton. He and his wife of 26 years, Joyce G. McKinnie have one son, Alex Rashard McKinnie, a 2014 graduate of Graceville High School and computer science graduate of the University of West Florida in Pensacola. McKinnie a 1982 graduate of Graceville High School and standout football athlete, was granted a full scholarship to attend Valdosta State College, in Valdosta, Georgia, which later became Valdosta State University and was proud to have been part of the school’s first football program. McKinnie continued his education by obtaining his Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electronics in Tampa, FL. In 1986 McKinnie moved back to Jackson County and for the next 14 years worked for Sony Magnetic Products Inc. of America in Dothan, Alabama, serving in capacities of supervision and electronic maintenance technician. While working at Sony McKinnie he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Troy State University in Dothan.
In 2000 McKinnie earn his Associate of Science Degree in Mortuary Science from Jefferson State College in Birmingham, Alabama. In 2002 he opened McKinnie Funeral Home LLC in Campbellton, where he serves as managing partner and Licensed Funeral Director, and co-owner of McKinnie Funeral Home Inc., Crestview. McKinnie has been employed for the past 19 years as a senior aircraft simulation technician, as a government contractor in Fort Rucker, Alabama.
McKinnie is very active in his community. He served 10 years as councilman for the Town of Campbellton as Buildings and Grounds Commissioner. While serving in this capacity he assisted in bringing the St. Paul Memorial Park in Campbellton a reality. In 2007, while serving as councilman, the Town of Campbellton was awarded a Rural Development Enterprise Grant (RBEG) in the amount of $281,837 from the USDA Rural Development for a water system expansion in which McKinnie Funeral Home, a small and emerging business was the benefactor, which at that time was one of the largest grants presented to a single entity in the state of Florida according to USDA spokesperson.
The USDA federal grant was awarded under the administration of President George W. Bush and allowed the Town of Campbellton to supply McKinnie Funeral Home 10-inch water mainlines, fire hydrants, which allowed six additional water residential connection hook-ups and to pave Bowden Hill Road with the remaining balance of the funds.
McKinnie is a member of the New Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Campbellton where he serves as a trustee and is a member of the New Bethel Senior Choir. He is a member of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and in 2008 served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors. He is a member of Independent Funeral Director Association and also an Alabama Licensed Funeral Director. He has partnership in the Miscellaneous Investment Club LLC-Real Estate Investors Group.
McKinnie is affiliated with numerous civic and nonprofit organizations. He accredits his accomplishments and achievements to his faith in God and his parents who taught him the value of hard work and the importance of treating everyone with respect.
When asked why he decided to run for District 1 County Commissioner for Jackson County, McKinnie replied:
Because I love providing service to the people, this is my calling I care about the health, safety and welfare of all the citizens of Jackson County. I’m a problem solver and I will be an effective leader for District 1. Due to shortfalls expected with the state and federal budget provide evidence that Jackson County cannot solely rely on state and federal resources to solve its problems. We must continue to be prudent managers of tax payer dollars start thinking outside the box with innovation and creativity. I would love to see more partnership though out the county with smaller municipalities to build infrastructure, to assist small emerging businesses initiative via Jackson County Economic and Development Programs to spur growth. Jackson County is a business and we need to re-evaluate every department to make sure that our expenditures are in line with our needs and our employees and being paid a competitive wage, In short eliminate wasteful spending. We need to continue to improve our dirt roads and infrastructure. I will cooperatively work with fellow commissioners to resolve problems for positive results. I am a supporter of the second amendment. I will be a commissioner for all the people with an open-door policy, ensure your concerns be a top priority. Working for you!
