Donald “Donnie” Lyn Edenfield announces his intention to run as Republican candidate for Jackson County sheriff in the upcoming 2020 election.
Donnie is a lifelong resident of Jackson County and a graduate of Grand Ridge High School and Chipola College. He continued his education at Troy University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. In 2016, he returned to college and in 2018 was awarded his master’s degree in criminal justice and public administration from the University of West Florida.
Along with his daughter Payton, Donnie resides on the family farm in east Jackson County, where they farm a small herd of angus cattle in their spare time. Donnie and Payton both attend and serve at Rivertown Community Church, Marianna campus.
Donnie’s 26-year law enforcement and corrections career began in 1994 as a correctional officer at Jackson Correctional Institution. In 1995, he was promoted to classification officer and in 2000 he transitioned to probation and parole. In 2013, Donnie began working as a reserve patrol officer with the Marianna Police Department.
Presently, Donnie is the Regional Training Manager for Region 1 Community Corrections. His duties include supervising and coordinating training of all Region 1 probation officers and staff, which includes three judicial circuits, 16 counties and over 300 staff. Donnie is also currently certified in all three criminal justice standards, law enforcement, probation, and corrections officer.
Much of his career has been spent training law enforcement, probation, and corrections officers from all over the state.
Being a public servant is nothing new to Donnie. He and his two brothers were taught at an early age by their parents the importance of family, faith, and serving others.
As a lifetime member and NRA firearms instructor, Donnie conducts multiple concealed carry safety classes each year in Jackson County with all proceeds donated to various fundraisers. In 2018, he was involved in training all Jackson County School Board employees in active shooter response. He also volunteers to train our Jackson County School Board police officers in all high-liability areas, including firearms.
When asked about his goals as Jackson County sheriff, Donnie alluded to six key issues.
As your sheriff, I will pledge to the following:
1. Make service to our citizens my top priority; 2. Restore the public’s faith in the office of sheriff and regain the trust of the citizens of Jackson County; 3. Work tirelessly to recruit and retain employees with strong moral character and ethical beliefs; 4. Invest in our youth by being present and involved in the communities of Jackson County; 5. Aggressively and tirelessly fight to extinguish the drug problem in Jackson County; and 6. Protect and preserve your second amendment right with the upmost conviction and commitment.
In closing, as your sheriff, I will be committed to serving all the citizens of Jackson County with the highest level of integrity and accountability. I humbly ask for your support and vote in the upcoming election for sheriff of Jackson County.
Editor’s note: Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. Email editorial@jcfloridan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.