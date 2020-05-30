Hayes Baggett, life-long native of Jackson County, formally announces his intention to seek the office of Sheriff of Jackson County.
Born in 1963 to Gerry Baggett and the late Robert Baggett, Hayes graduated from Marianna High School in 1981. Following high school, he attended Chipola College where he completed the Florida Police Standards course and received his law enforcement officer certification in 1983. Since receiving his law enforcement credentials, Hayes has continuously maintained good standing with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Police Standards through continual employment in the law enforcement field and compliance with all mandatory retraining courses. In addition to being certified as a law enforcement officer, Hayes has furthered his education and experience by graduating from Chipola College with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1993, and from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminology in 1995.
With over 37 years of law enforcement experience, Hayes Baggett has achieved much throughout his career. He has experienced many different aspects of law enforcement. Beginning in 1983 as a Communications Officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, he soon advanced to the position of Deputy Sheriff where he was recognized as Young Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1992. As a Sheriff’s Deputy he held many different posts, including road patrol, Bailiff for the Jackson County Judge, and Deputy assigned to security for Chipola College. While attending Florida State University he acted as a Pre-Trial Release Officer for the Courts. Upon completion of his studies he became employed as a County Probation Officer with the Jackson County Probation Office until 2008 when he was elected Police Chief of the City of Marianna, where is presently serving his fourth term.
Hayes is an active member of the local community. He is a member of advisory committees for Sunland Center at Marianna, the Federal Correctional Institute in Marianna, and the Graceville Correctional Facility in Graceville. He is a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 3, and a past member of the Optimist Club of Marianna, where he served in several positions. He and his wife, the former Amber Mooneyham, never even considered starting their life together anywhere other than Jackson County. Hayes has a passion for all things related to Jackson County. An avid collector of vintage postcards depicting different scenes of Jackson County, his collection boasts over 100 postcards dating from the 1800s until the 1970s.
When asked about his bid for Jackson County Sheriff, Hayes had this to say, “In my opinion, service is the key element of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. I believe the experience I have gained by being the head of a law enforcement agency will allow me to effectively lead The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. I know the pressure of leading during natural disasters and our current COVID-19 pandemic. I have created multi-million dollar budgets and ensured an agency operated within the budget while being mindful to save taxpayer dollars whenever possible, and have made the hard decisions associated with personnel. People have asked why I wish to undertake the position of Jackson County Sheriff, and the answer is simple. Because of You -the citizens of this county, the communities in which we all live, and the officers that serve them, they are my reason why.”
Baggett further lays out his pledge to the citizens of Jackson County, “I pledge to provide:
PROTECTION to all the citizens of Jackson County from crime, whether it be property crime or illegal drugs by upholding the Laws of Florida and ensuring all the rights afforded to each of us by the United States Constitution are upheld.
SERVICE to our Community by being active and available. The job of Sheriff is not an 8:00 am to 4:30 pm position. Need does not stop when office hours are over. The trust placed upon the Sheriff by the local community is paid for by the service provided to that same community.
ACCOUNTABILITY to the public by establishing clear policies and standards and adhering to those policies and standards in all circumstances. Each deputy will be accountable to the Sheriff and the Sheriff will be accountable to all the citizens of Jackson County.
TRANSPARENCY within the agency by ensuring the requirements of Florida’s Sunshine Laws are met within the statutory timelines and by ensuring there is an Open Door Policy to communicate with the Sheriff.
FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY will be ensured by evaluating current resources and allocating those resources in the most effective manner that will benefit Jackson County while working within the confines of the agency’s budget allotment.”
“I humbly ask for your vote for Jackson County Sheriff in the Democratic Primary on August 18th, 2020. If you would like to speak to me please feel free to call me. My home phone number is 850-526-4339 and my personal cell phone number is 850-482-1991.”
