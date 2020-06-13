Rebecca Morris-Haid, Jackson County Property Appraiser has announced that she is seeking re-election.
Morris-Haid has 17 years of hands on experience working in every aspect of the Property Appraiser’s Office including the previous four years as your Jackson County Property Appraiser. She received her State Certification in 2013 by successfully completing all the state required courses through the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO). Course include: Fundamentals of Real Property Appraisal, Income Approach to Value, Appraisal of Land, and Assessment of Administration.
In addition, Morris-Haid has completed many education hours of Laws/Office Procedures, Soil Types and Assessment of Agricultural lands, Sales Analysis/Verification & Methodology for Tax Roll Approval Process, Computer Programming, Data Processing and Management, Truth in Millage, Building and Land Coding, Homestead Exemption & other types of Exemptions, Processing and Interpretation of Recorded Documents, the Budget Process, Governmental, Commercial, Residential, Religious and Mobile Home Assessments, Attorney General Opinions, Legislative Issues, Market Guidelines, Depreciation Schedules, Tangible Personal Property, Hurricane/Tornado damage assessments and the Department of Revenue In-Depth Study Process of all property types.
“Over the last 17 years, I have gained extensive knowledge of every department in this office. The experience and the things I have learned in dealing with the aftermath of our disastrous hurricane is irreplaceable. Being your Property Appraiser has given me the honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Jackson County in the day to day operations of this complex office. I know the most important factors for property roll approval by Florida Department of Revenue in order to protect property owners’ land and exemptions. I know how to stand my ground against the State in dealing with matters that will protect our County. As your Property Appraiser, I have played an important role in bringing the office to where it is today. I pledge to the citizens of Jackson County that I will continue the customer service you have been used to with honesty, integrity and courtesy. Customer service is my upmost concern. My proven record of service as your State Certified Jackson County Property Appraiser and my experience make me the only qualified candidate,” Morris-Haid said.
Morris-Haid is the daughter of Amos and Aline Morris. She was born and raised in the Kynesville community. She graduated from Cottondale High School and attended Chipola College. Rebecca is married to George Haid and they have two children, Jessica and Robert. She has deep roots with a record of service to the community, through the Property Appraiser’s office, the Optimist Club and her church, Bethlehem Baptist in Kynesville.
“Jackson County is very special to me and I would be honored to continue serving as your Property Appraiser, given the opportunity to KEEP the customer service that you have been accustomed to and deserve. Remember to KEEP EXPERIENCE in this important office by KEEPing the person that can do the job,” Morris-Haid said.
Editor’s note: Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. Email editorial@jcfloridan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.