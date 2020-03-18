My name is John Roberts, and I am running for re-election in District 2 of the City Commission of Marianna. I was born and raised in Marianna. My father, Oliver Young (Slim) Roberts, worked for the City of Marianna as a fireman and a policeman until his death in 1965.
My mother, Martha Roberts, worked for the School Board of Jackson County in the Golson Elementary School lunchroom until her retirement. My Mother’s family has lived in Jackson County since 1824. I am a sixth generation Jackson County, Floridian.
I graduated from Marianna High School, Chipola College, Florida State University and Florida State College of Law. I met my wife, Kathryn, while attending law school. Kathryn and I were married on March 21, 1971. We have made Marianna our home since that time. Kathryn taught at Chipola College for twenty-eight years until her retirement in 2007. Kathryn and I have three children, Kathy, Russell and John Young. Kathy is married and lives in Cleveland, Mississippi with her husband, Steven, and their two children, Katy and Will. My sons, Russell and John Young, live in Marianna. John Young is married to Kristin Green, and they have two children, Lily and Graham.
As a young man, my first public job was at Sandusky’s Grocery Store on the West End of Marianna. I then worked for Justice’s Grocery located on the courthouse square. When I was a senior in high school, I went to work part-time as a janitor at Marianna Federal Savings and Loan. I continued to work at Justice’s Grocery and Marianna Federal through my graduation from Chipola College. I eventually became the attorney for Marianna Federal, and I served on its board of directors.
On March 2, 1970, I opened my practice of law in Marianna. I have served as the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, as an Assistant State Attorney, as an Assistant Public Defender and as a Circuit Judge for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. My family and I have been active members of the First United Methodist Church since 1971. I have served as President and District 2 Lieutenant Governor of the Marianna Kiwanis Club. My two sons, Russell and John Young, and I opened our law practice together on July 1, 2001. We have continued to practice together since that time.
I was serving as Mayor of Marianna when Hurricane Michael struck on October 10, 2018. With the assistance of WTOT-WJAQ, I was able to keep the residents of Marianna informed about the many steps the City was taking to bring some normalcy back to the City and its residents.
The broadcasts were also uploaded on social media. Through the hard work and dedication of the City manager, City employees and the City commission, the City was able to continuously provide water, sewer and natural gas services to its residents immediately after the storm. The dedicated employees of Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center, which the City owns, were able to continuously care for the approximately 180 residents of the facility after the storm. Working together, the City has made much progress since Hurricane Michael. Together, we can continue to work to rebuild this great City that we all love to call home.
I mention my family relations, my business and professional activities, my religious affiliation, and my civic commitments above to express the lifetime of dedication I have devoted to the City I love and to my fellow citizens. It is in this spirit that I acknowledge the honor it is to serve as one of your city commissioners. We have accomplished many good things. There are many more positive things that we can accomplish.
Please vote for me so I can continue to represent the residents of Marianna. If you have any questions concerning the City of Marianna, please call me (850) 209-8318.
