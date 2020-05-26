On May 16, the Republican Party of Florida’s Congressional District 2 (CD 2) gathered via Zoom to select their delegates for the Republican National Convention.
CD 2 consists of 19 counties, from Holmes to Marion. The chairman, state committee man and state committee woman from each of the 19 counties cast their votes to elect the persons to represent CD 2 at the national Republican convention.
Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock, the CD2 chairman, conducted the selection process. The group was tasked with selecting three delegates and three alternate delegates.
Selected as delegates were Evan Powers of Leon County, Alice Pate of Jackson County, and Hunter Peeler of Columbia County.
Michael Richter of Liberty County, Bill Helmich of Leon County and Tho Bishop of Bay County were selected as the alternate delegates.
The national convention will be Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The delegates will officially nominate President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for President of the United States.
“I am honored and excited to represent Florida by attending the convention and casting our nomination for President Donald Trump,” Pate said in a press release about the delegate selections.
