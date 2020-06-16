On June 10, the Republican Party of Florida’s executive board elected Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate as an at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention in August.
His wife Alice Pate, candidate for Jackson County Supervisor of Elections, was elected as a delegate from the 2nd Congressional District in May.
The Pates will attend the convention in the newly selected location of Jacksonville, where they will cast their votes for President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate.
