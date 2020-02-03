This week's program at the Marianna Rotary Club meeting, hosted by Richard Williams of Chipola Workforce Development, featured Kristy Terry, executive director of the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group.
The mission of the group is to coordinate recovery services and build resiliency for Jackson and Calhoun County individuals, families and entities adversely impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The group does not offer direct services, but is a connector of resources and will advocate and potentially raise funds to meet needs.
