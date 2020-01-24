2020 School-related Employee of the Year

1. Cottondale Elementary School, Beth Lewis
2. Cottondale High School, Joelle Obert
3. District Office, Elizabeth L. Walden
4. Golson Elementary School, Cristina Ramirez
5. Graceville Elementary School, Deborah A. Oliver
6. Graceville High School, Ella L. Gardiner
7. Grand Ridge School, Ann Spears
8. Hope School, Tammy West
9. Jackson Alternative School, Skylar N. Davis
10. Jackson County Early Childhood Center, Joy Evans
11. Jackson County School at Sunland, Dan Suggs
12. Malone School, Rhonda Henson
13. Marianna High School, Drew G. Mayo
14. Marianna Middle School, Hope Lovely
15. Riverside Elementary School, January E. Melvin
16. Sneads Elementary School, Nicole L. Hatcher
17. Sneads High School, Lauren E. Byrd
18. Transportation Dept., Tony Money
