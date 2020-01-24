2020 School-related Employee of the Year

1. Cottondale Elementary School, Beth Lewis

2. Cottondale High School, Joelle Obert

3. District Office, Elizabeth L. Walden

4. Golson Elementary School, Cristina Ramirez

5. Graceville Elementary School, Deborah A. Oliver

6. Graceville High School, Ella L. Gardiner

7. Grand Ridge School, Ann Spears

8. Hope School, Tammy West

9. Jackson Alternative School, Skylar N. Davis

10. Jackson County Early Childhood Center, Joy Evans

11. Jackson County School at Sunland, Dan Suggs

12. Malone School, Rhonda Henson

13. Marianna High School, Drew G. Mayo

14. Marianna Middle School, Hope Lovely

15. Riverside Elementary School, January E. Melvin

16. Sneads Elementary School, Nicole L. Hatcher

17. Sneads High School, Lauren E. Byrd

18. Transportation Dept., Tony Money

