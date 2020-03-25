The Florida Division of Emergency Management this week has been collecting information from communities around the state about possible locations that can be considered for use in the state’s isolation contingency planning strategies as the battle continues against COVID-19.
The suggested survey response deadline was Friday at 5 p.m.
“Types of facilities for consideration include but not limited to hotels, university dormitories, unused or “mothballed” hospitals/nursing homes, community group facilities, park sites/recreation centers/campground cabins, empty retail, convention or “Big Box” locations and any other facilities with lodging,” the survey stated.
Responders had options to check as to which type facility was being entered into the inventory, such as hotels, closed hotels, university dorms, currently unused hospitals or nursing homes, park sites, empty retail spaces, convention centers, closed base camps and any other facility with lodging.
The survey has responders identifying whether the spaces are public or private, and entering information on square footage, utility capabilities, whether they have kitchens and dining supplies, and how much parking is available. It also inquires as to whether there’s a loading dock, central HVAC in certain areas, and whether it has generators on site or is capable of accepting hookup. It also questions whether it is ADA accessible, and whether it has internet access.
It also asks about the availability of staff to help work the space, the length of time it would be available, and if the facility would accept COVID-19 positive individuals with mild symptoms or only those with no symptoms.
It also asks about the daily cost for using the space.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/fdemfacilitysurvey.
