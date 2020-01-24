2021 Teacher of the Year nominees

1. Cottondale Elementary School, Reid M. Brockett

2. Cottondale High School, Elijah McKinnie

3. Golson Elementary School, Sumi Hanstine

4. Graceville Elementary School, Miranda Jordan

5. Graceville High School, Cynthia D. Franklin

6. Grand Ridge School, Deborah Dolan

7. Hope School, Paige M. Cavanaugh

8. Jackson Alternative School, Trevor A. Mayo

9. Early Childhood Center, Robbie Sims

10. Jackson County School at Sunland, Chuck Nolen

11. Malone High School, Kacee Floyd

12. Malone Elementary School, Beth King

13. Marianna High School, Tony Watkins

14. Marianna Middle School, Kayla Wilson

15. Riverside Elementary School, Robin Calloway

16. Sneads Elementary School, Kerrianne Edwards

17. Sneads High School, Ashley G. Pavuk

