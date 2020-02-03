The Better Business Bureau® Foundation serving Northwest Florida is looking for businesses and charities to participate in its annual Torch Award for Ethics program. Self-nominations are encouraged.
The Torch Award publicly recognizes businesses and charities that maintain a solid commitment to conducting their business practices in an ethical manner.
BBB accreditation is not required to enter; however, applicants must be physically located within the 14-county service area of BBB of Northwest Florida. Charities must have participated in BBB of Northwest Florida’s Charity Review Program within the past two years.
All nominees will be contacted by BBB for an on-site visit. This provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase the ways they incorporate ethics and integrity into their business practices.
Along with the Torch Award, BBB Foundation will award Student Ethics Scholarships to high school juniors and seniors who demonstrate leadership, community service and overall personal integrity. This year students planning to attend a trade or vocational school, along with those applying to colleges and universities, are eligible.
The application deadline for all awards is Feb. 28. For entry forms and guidelines, visit bbb.org/nwfl/TorchAward/ or call 850-429-0002 or 800-729-9226.
