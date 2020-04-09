Nine local National Guard members are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
Nine from the Marianna-based Army National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company have been deployed to assist at the West Palm Beach Community Based Testing Sites, according to Deputy Communications Director William Manley, Florida National Guard/ Department of Military Affairs/Public Affairs.
The West Palm Beach Fit Stadium Site in Palm Beach County has administered 3,122 sample collections since operations began there, and is one of several sites where Florida National Guardsmen are serving.
“The Florida National Guard has 2,277 Guardsmen on State Active Duty in support of Florida's COVID-19 response, and are operating seven Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) and have administered 29,539 sample collections to date,” Manley said in the latest Guard press release Thursday.
He provided these additional,more specific, figures:
The C.B. Smith Park CBTS in Broward County has administered 9,549 sample collections since operations began there.
The Hard Rock Stadium CBTS in Miami-Dade County has administered 9,902 sample collections since operations began there.
The Marlins Park CBTS in Miami-Dade County has administered 2,659 sample collections since operations began there.
Orange County Convention Center in Orange County has administered 3,496 sample collections since operations began there.
The Amelia Earhart Park/Hialeah Site in Miami-Dade County has administered 609 sample collections since operations began there.
The Delray Beach Site in Palm Beach County has administered 202 sample collections since operations began there.
“Additionally, the FLNG is supporting airport screening operations in support of the Florida Department of Health at seven airports: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Miami International Airport (MIA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), Tampa International Airport (TPA), Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI),” the release stated. “As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities. It is important that everyone follow the guidance put out by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about COVID-19 and the State of Florida's response, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.