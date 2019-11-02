Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Dorothy Ann Baxter age 86 of Marianna, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Dorothy was born on November 29, 1932 in Panama City, FL to the late Robert and Annie Chancey. She has been a resident of Jackson County for 74 years where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Dorothy was the happiest being with her family and friends in Mexico Beach, and in her later years, being a member of the Marianna Bridge Club. She was owner of Baxter Asphalt Company in Marianna, FL, and the El Governor Motel in Mexico Beach, FL. Dorothy enjoyed a rewarding banking career of 42 years with Citizens Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Donald Baxter, and four siblings. Dorothy is survived by her two daughters Kathy Sloan and husband David of Marianna, and Donna Campbell of Marianna, three grandchildren Christopher Campbell, Kate Tyler and Jeremy Campbell, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services for Dorothy were held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church of Marianna with Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment followed in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. The family received friends in the Wesley Center from 10:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Marianna Building Fund at P.O. Box 1503, Marianna, Florida 32447. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
