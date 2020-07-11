Tim Stewart Funeral Home Snellville, GA 770-979-5010 Audrey Beauchamp Audrey Beauchamp, age 83 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM CST on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Waldorff Cemetery, Grand Ridge, FL. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, James Willie and Melissie Daniel. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Beauchamp of Snellville, GA; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Will Banfield of Lawrenceville, GA; grandsons, Blake, Connor, and Peedy; sisters, Royce Hardy of Marianna, FL, Carolyn Daniel of Marianna, FL, and Jean Holmes of Gulfport, MS; brother, Lewis Daniel of Tallahassee, FL; numerous family and friends. Flowers should be sent to McAlpin Funeral Home, Sneads, FL, 1-850-593-9900. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

