Peavy Funeral Home 20367 NW Evans Ave. Blountstown, FL 32424 850-674-2266 Charles Ronald Blount, 52 of Chattahoochee, FL, affectionately known as Chuck, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after a battle with COVID-19. Chuck was born on October 5, 1967 to Patricia Blount and the late George Ronald Blount. A beloved father and grandfather, Chuck enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish. Early in his life, Chuck took an interest in basketball, which evolved into his love for all sports. He was an avid Florida Gator fan and wore his blue and orange any chance he got. He collected guns and enjoyed shooting with his daughters and friends. A true gentle giant. He also loved to cook out and grill for his family. Above all, Chuck loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Although Chuck was a quiet man, he loved to make people laugh and was loved by so many. Chuck was survived by his four daughters; Jessica Lester, Taylor Blount, and Hannah Blount of Marianna, FL, and Chelsea Blount of Arkansas; his mother and stepfather, Patricia Blount and Gene Roberts of Sneads, FL; seven grandchildren, Brayden Blount, Maddox Lester, Emily Tucker, Wyatt Lester, Lily Tucker, Je'Mari Leslie, and Ronald Leslie of Marianna, FL; sister, Lori Long of Chattahoochee, FL; step brother, Buddy Roberts of Sneads, FL; niece and nephews, Drew Long and Casey Long of West Palm Beach, FL, and Samantha Long of Chattahoochee, FL; and great niece, Ellie Long of West Palm Beach, FL. He is preceded in death by his father George Ronald Blount; grandparents, Godfrey and Liler Mae Maphis, and Aldis and Robert Blount; step siblings, Lynn Roberts, Richard Roberts, and Debbie Johnson. A memorial service honoring Chuck's life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Sneads, FL on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 AM (CDST) followed by a celebration of life at his family home in Chattahoochee at 5:30 PM (CDST). All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.
