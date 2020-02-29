Lifesong Funerals & Cremations 20 South Duval St. Quincy, Florida 32351 P: 850.627.1111 Kenneth A. Branch died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home near Quincy, Fla. He was 83. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Branch, formerly Hollister; his daughter, Joni Branch; a sister, Dora Ostrander; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Branch was born in Jackson County, Fla., on Sept. 19, 1936. He had lived north of Quincy since 1994. A private service will be held at a later date. Lifesong is assisting the family with arrangements.
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
