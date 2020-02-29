Lifesong Funerals & Cremations 20 South Duval St. Quincy, Florida 32351 P: 850.627.1111 Kenneth A. Branch died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home near Quincy, Fla. He was 83. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Branch, formerly Hollister; his daughter, Joni Branch; a sister, Dora Ostrander; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Branch was born in Jackson County, Fla., on Sept. 19, 1936. He had lived north of Quincy since 1994. A private service will be held at a later date. Lifesong is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Branch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

