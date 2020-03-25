James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Virginia Davis Braxton, 86, a longtime Jackson County educator who started her academic career at Cottondale Elementary and ended as an administrator at Jackson County School Board, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. Virginia received a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Arts, and a Specialist degree from Florida State University. Her career in education spanned over 36 years. She is best known for her leadership qualities and the many accomplishments she achieved in multiple fields during her tenure. In her position she didn't just look out for what's best for the district. She wanted the best for everyone. She was born to Carlton and Ila Davis on April 15, 1933. Virginia was a wife, a mother, and was better known as Gigi to her family, friends, and grandchildren. Her love for her family and friends was evident, as she made that known through the collection of photos that filled her home. Virginia is preceded in death by parents, Ila Howell and Carlton Davis; husband, Clayton (C.F.) Braxton, Jr.; brothers, Glyn and Kenneth Davis; sister, Mable Davis; and granddaughter, Brittany Braxton. She is survived by her two sons, Clay Braxton (Ursula) of West Monroe, LA, Scott Braxton (Jill) of Vernon, FL; brothers, Eddie Davis (Jo) of Cottondale, FL, Richard Davis (Donna Sue) of Montgomery, AL, Terry Davis (Linda) of Graceville, FL, Steve Davis (Carol) of Cottondale, FL, Linden Davis of Compass Lake, FL, Andy Davis of Marianna, FL; sister, Janet Smith (Steve) of Phenix City, AL; grandchildren, TJ Braxton, Kendall Braxton, Courtney Pentecost (Josh), Meagan Adams, Canen, Kynley, Camille, Anna, Callie Mae, and Cambri Braxton. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be conducted at Cottondale Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Virginia D. Braxton Playground Equipment Fund.
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.