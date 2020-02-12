Kenneth Edward Brooten Jr., 77, of Blue Ridge, Ga., passed away in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday, January 17, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Originally from Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended University of Florida's College of Law (JD,1975), with diplomas in international law and trade from Trinity College, the University of Cambridge, England, and the Institute of Legal Sciences, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland (1974). A Martindale-Hubbell, "AV Pre-eminent" trial attorney, he practiced in Washington D.C., Gainesville, Fla., and Winter Park, Fla. In 1976, he was appointed to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations, serving as special counsel, and then chief counsel. He was sole trial counsel in the U.S. for Her Majesty's Government of the United Kingdom (1990). A prolific writer, he penned over 300 articles on legal medicine and international law, wrote for television, Simon and Simon (1987), and authored, "The Grand Jury" (1984), and "Malpractice: A Guide to Avoidance and Treatment" (1987). A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was a member of St. Luke's Church (Anglican). He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Judy (Née Robinette); son, (Dr.) Justin (Amy), of Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter, Michelle (Scott) of Valdosta, Ga., and grandchildren, Grace, Grant, James and Emma. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church (Anglican), Blue Ridge, Ga. Donations may be made in his honor to Trellis Supportive Care (www.trellissupport.org) of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Brooten, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MOST POPULAR
-
Truck hits Jackson County school bus loaded with kids
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Developer plans to demolish Pizza Kastle, build four-story hotel five years after similar plans failed
-
Dothan man accused of raping underage girl
-
Ashford police chief resigns after serving in the position for more than four years
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.