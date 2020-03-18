Peavy Funeral Home 20367 NW Evans Ave. Blountstown, FL 32424 850-674-2266 Lydia Marie Brown, age 61, of Marianna, FL passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Dothan, AL. Lydia was born on May 12, 1958 in Ft. Pierce, FL to George Heath and Rebecca (Smith) Heath and had lived in Jackson County for the past several years. She enjoyed being a caregiver, loved gardening and most of all loved her family. She was a homemaker. Survivors include: four sons; Stephen O'Pry and wife, Amber of Marianna, FL, Makiah Brown of Marianna, FL, Halston Brown of Marianna, FL, Jackson Brown of Marianna, FL, one daughter: Trisha Burke and husband, Lloyd of Ocala, FL; four sisters; Kathry Crawford of North Carolina, Elaine Harrison of North Carolina, Georgia Price of Georgia and Elma Grice of Florida: seven grandchildren; Tiffany, Tyler, Grace, Rhaelynn, Spencer, Toby and Ulijah The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am (CDT) until 12:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.

