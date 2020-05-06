James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton St. Graceville, FL 32440 850-263-3238 Waymer W. Bryan, 85 of Graceville, Florida passed away April 28, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Bryan was born near Coffee County, AL on May 18, 1934 to the late William Wesley Bryan and Maureen Wise Bryan. A graduate of Malone High School, Mr. Bryan graduated from Troy University with a BA in Business. For several years after college he worked for The Department of Insurance in Tallahassee, FL. He and his wife moved to Graceville, FL where he would spend the next 40 years to create a successful small, independent oil company and a chain of convenience stores. He served as a long term member on the Board of Directors of Peoples Bank. He also served on the Soil Conservation Board many years. He was a previous member of the Graceville Lions Club and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Graceville. Preceded in death by his four brothers William, Lavonne, Gary and Billy, and his sister Carolyn. He is survived by his wife Vesta B. Bryan, Graceville; one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Wesley W. Bryan and Dr. Frances Bryan, New Orleans, LA; one daughter and son-in-law Laywanna Montrone Dykes and Dennis Dykes, Destin, FL; three grandchildren Troy Montrone, William Wesley Bryan and David Harrison Bryan; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Vice search leads to four arrests
-
Headland hires Toby Greene as football coach/A.D. and Sammy Jackson as basketball coach
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Mother, daughter involved in accident; mother arrested
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.