Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Wilma Burke, 75, of Alford, Florida, passed away October 25, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida after an extended illness. Born September 18, 1944 in Panama City, Florida, she spent her childhood and young adult years in Perry, Florida. She later settled in Marianna and Alford, Florida. She deeply loved and cherished her family and was their dedicated caregiver. She found beauty in all of nature and took pleasure in her plants and yard. She was the daughter of the late John W. Burke and Jeanette Mathews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny R. Burke. Survivors include: son Steven (Ann) Buckhalter of Tallahassee, FL, sister Janie Sheffield of Perry, FL, sister-in-law Nilda Burke of Panama City, Panama, grandchildren Georgia (Craig) Thompson of Miami, FL and Matthew (Tara) Buckhalter of Atlanta, GA, great grandchildren Price and Wyndham Thompson of Miami, FL, nephews Jerry and Brad Sheffield of Perry, FL, Alex Burke of Panama City, Panama and special friend Reb Martin of Bonifay, FL. Services for Wilma will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home, 3960 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL. The family will receive guests in the chapel beginning at 1:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 2 pm. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
