ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. www.icsfuneralservices.com. Joe M. Buxton of Marianna, Florida passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 63 years at his bedside on July 10, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1934 in Dalevile, Alabama. He married Gayle on June 8,1956 in Lakeland, Florida. He is leaving behind daughter, Patty Cotelle of Louisiana, daughter Cindy Argila and granddaughter, Kristen Argila of Georgia, daughter Lori and son in-law, Randy Mote of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Buxton of Marianna and grandson Gabe Argila of Georgia. Other survivors include nieces and nephews from Florida. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and piloting his plane anytime he could. Activities included: Being a Mason of 53 years and active as a Shriner for many years. He was involved with Kiwanis Club and a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Joe also leaves behind, his loyal companion canine of 13 years, Bailey and recently acquired from #hurricanemichael #850strong, feline Toby. Arrangements entrusted to ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. www.icsfuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.