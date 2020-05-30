McAlpin Funeral Home 8261 Highway 90 East Sneads, Florida 850-593-9900 Robert Howell Cox, 82, a lifelong resident of Sneads, Florida, entered into his Heavenly Fathers loving hands on Wednesday morning May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born January 16, 1938 to Samuel and Lena "Trudy" Cox. He was a long time member of Sneads Assembly of God Church. Robert was a dedicated CO Sergeant for many years at Apalachee Correctional Institution before retirement. He was a hard-working, kind-hearted, dedicated man who loved his family and church family. Robert enjoyed woodworking, puzzles and fishing, but his favorite past time was reading his Bible. He especially loved taking long rides with his beautiful wife Ann and spending time with his grandchildren. Robert was a kind and gentle person who worked tirelessly to provide for his family and will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Survivors include his precious wife of 60 years, Ann Cox; two sons, Jeff Cox and his wife Cookie and Gary Cox and his wife Donielle; four grandchildren, Sammy Anastasia, Sofia, and Caitlin; one brother, Jimmie Cox and his wife Janice; three sisters, Lorrena Benbo, Lavell Cox and Robbie McAlpin; a special friend, Barbara Cox; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Jennie Sneads and one brother, James Cox. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM Central Time at Sneads Assembly of God Church with Dr. Juno Douglas officiating and McAlpin Funeral Home Directing. Visitation for friends and family will begin one hour prior to services at 10:00 AM Central Time. Interment will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Grand Ridge, FL.
MOST POPULAR
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
Troy man arrested on charge of rape in Coffee County
-
Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood to sponsor Talladega race
-
Fowl suspicions: Ducks, geese found dead at Emerald Lake
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.