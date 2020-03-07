Ward Wilson Funeral Home 2414 Hartford Hwy. Dothan, AL. 36305 334-792-4194 Norma Dunaway Croft, born in Bascom, FL on April 12th, 1939, passed away at her home on the morning of March 1st 2020. She was 80 years old at her time of passing. In life, Norma was a beloved wife and mother. She held many jobs throughout her life, but her favorite was as a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Croft, and her parents Ralph and Maud Dunaway. She is survived by her brother Rayburn Dunaway, her children Vanessa Shelley and Kenneth (Wanda) Croft, as well as grandchildren Robert (Natasha) Robinson, William (Kandice) Robinson, Garrett (Christine) Croft, and Jenny (Cory) Croft, with two great-grandchildren: Tavian and Liam. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Bascom FL on Sat 3/7/2020 at 12pm. www.wardwilson.com

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Croft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

