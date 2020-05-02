James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Shelbie Jean Cummings, 82, of Marianna, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Shelbie was born September 1, 1937 in Grand Ridge, Florida. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she attended Berry College and majored in opera. Shelbie eventually earned a degree in education and taught high school English for nearly forty years where she shared her love of writing and reading with thousands of students. She was passionate about making a difference in the lives of everyone she taught. One of the most notable memories shared by her students is her reading and depiction of different characters in "Lord of the Flies." Shelbie viewed her students as our future, and felt her purpose in life was to help them and her own children reach their fullest potential. Shelbie had many talents, but her renowned baking skills were enjoyed by family and friends alike. She loved cooking for her family, reading mystery novels, and composing poetry and short stories. Shelbie will always be remembered for her intellect, generosity, and selflessness. Her former students and family will miss her supportive and kind spirit. Shelbie was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Tommie Johnson, and her brothers, Harrison, Albert, and Dr. Julian Johnson. Shelbie is survived by her five children, Q. B.(Tracy) Cummings Jr., Elizabeth (Danny) Lewis, Michael Cummings, Dwight (Kim) Cummings, and Annamarie (Michael) Johnson; her grandchildren, Adam (Mackenzie) Johnson, Christian Cummings, Josh Johnson, Kendall (Cody) Lambe, Katelynn Lewis, Brooke Cummings, Daniel Lewis, Christina Johnson, Shelbie Cummings, Alexa Cummings, Sam Cummings, and Aidan Cummings; her great-children, Criston Johnson, Coletin Johnson, Ruth Johnson, and Nodin Cummings; a very special friend, Carol Laramore; and many beloved family and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at Wester Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love for students and higher learning, the family established a scholarship, the "Cummings Always Seek Knowledge (ASK) Scholarship Fund", to help students acquire education to better their lives. Donations made to the scholarship fund may be sent to James and Sikes Funeral Home in Marianna, Florida. Donations may also be made to Covenant Care in Marianna, Florida. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com
