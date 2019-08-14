Weather Alert

...FINAL DAY OF DANGEROUS HEAT... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...MID TO UPPER 90S COUPLED WITH HEAT INDICES OF 108-112F. * IMPACTS...THE RISK OF HEAT RELATED ILLNESS WILL BE GREATER FOR THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, ESPECIALLY THE ELDERLY, INFANTS, AND PETS. THOSE WITH HEALTH CONDITIONS AND OUTDOOR WORKERS ARE ALSO AT GREATER RISK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&