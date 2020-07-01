Frances Elizabeth (Beth) Finlay Frances Elizabeth (Beth) Finlay, age 80, of Blountstown, FL, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on June 28, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born to Wallace Burns Finlay and Frances Pendarvis Finlay in Dothan, AL, on April 17, 1940, and was raised in Blountstown, FL. She graduated from Troy State University, and later earned a master's degree from Florida State University. Following a two-year period teaching first grade in Pensacola, FL, she moved to Chattahoochee, FL and embarked on a 33-year career as a social worker and social work supervisor at Florida State Hospital, where she was a passionate advocate for the clients she served. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother David H. (Dave) Finlay III; brother William W. Finlay; and son W. Lyle Hubbard. She is survived by daughter Shari E. Hubbard of Tallahassee, FL; brother George C. Finlay of Oakland, CA; grandson Lyle H. Reeves of Tallahassee, FL; life partner Franklin (Dick) Mitchell of Dellwood, FL and his children Franklin K. Mitchell of Ozark, AL, Lynn Evans of Hickory, NC and William T. Mitchell of Greenwood, FL. She was a member of Blountstown United Methodist Church. A socially distanced graveside memorial service will be held at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL on Saturday, July 11, at 8:00 a.m. (CST) with Reverend Tyler Cox officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be made to Calhoun County Public Library, 17731 N.E. Pear St., Blountstown, FL 32424.
MOST POPULAR
-
Gov. Ivey weighs extending safer-at-home order for Alabama
-
Alabama mayor resigns after post on Crimson Tide's BLM video
-
UPDATE: Ongoing feud over man, leaves one woman dead, one charged with murder
-
Dothan native, now UAB infectious disease expert, working on the COVID frontline
-
ECS approves 2020-21 calendar
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.